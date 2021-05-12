JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 12,567 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.71.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

