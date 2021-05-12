JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) by 164.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SWK were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SWK by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SWK by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SWK by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 76,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. SWK Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. SWK had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SWK Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWK Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

