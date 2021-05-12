JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 13,056 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 454.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $251.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

