Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target Increased to $1.35 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.25 to $1.35 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Journey Energy stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.
Journey Energy Company Profile
