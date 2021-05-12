Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target Increased to $1.35 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.25 to $1.35 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Journey Energy stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.