Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 119 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1,695.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 933.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

