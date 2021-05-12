Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 508 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average of $90.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.