Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 121.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Evergy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 189.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 101,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 66,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 2,154.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

