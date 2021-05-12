Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $310,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Carrier Global stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $45.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

