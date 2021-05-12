Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $16.37 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

DIS stock opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.49.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

