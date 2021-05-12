Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 186 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 16,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 62,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $368.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.64 and its 200 day moving average is $310.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $378.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.