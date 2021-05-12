Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Jeffrey M. Williams Sells 19,196 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JCI opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

