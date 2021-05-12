Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as high as $66.30 and last traded at $65.91, with a volume of 11989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,467 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

