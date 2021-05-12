John Wood Group (LON:WG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $272.42

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.42 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 281.30 ($3.68). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 274.80 ($3.59), with a volume of 790,737 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.71 ($4.57).

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -11.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 267.08.

In other news, insider David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59). Also, insider Robin Watson bought 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,409.92 ($8,374.60). Insiders have bought a total of 10,205 shares of company stock worth $2,850,568 over the last quarter.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

