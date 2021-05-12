John Troiano Sells 5,616 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $305,117.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 7th, John Troiano sold 25,129 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $1,355,206.97.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12.
- On Monday, May 3rd, John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00.
ONEW stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. 96,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $56.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $59,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
