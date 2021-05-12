John Troiano Sells 5,616 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $305,117.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, John Troiano sold 25,129 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $1,355,206.97.

On Wednesday, May 5th, John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90.

On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00.

ONEW stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. 96,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $59,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

