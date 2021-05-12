John P. Hill Sells 25,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.11 million, a P/E ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $40.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

