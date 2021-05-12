John Downing Sells 3,000 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NTCT traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 428,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,966. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 78,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

