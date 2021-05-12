Jobchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $252,386.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. Jobchain has a market cap of $7.25 million and $252,386.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00086450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00059444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00107450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.06 or 0.00806398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001831 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.