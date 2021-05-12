JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 436 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $250.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $169.17 and a 52 week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

