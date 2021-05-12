JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 425 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after buying an additional 206,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.