JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $228.88 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.60. The company has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

