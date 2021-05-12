JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 436 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 494,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 28.6% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

