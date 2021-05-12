JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 300 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $997,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.