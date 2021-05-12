JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.95

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 7763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter.

About JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

