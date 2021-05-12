Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.79

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.5013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 33.81%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

