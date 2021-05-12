Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

VNDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.71 million, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,979,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

