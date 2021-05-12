Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARWR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

