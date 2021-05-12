Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ardelyx, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Ardelyx stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 734,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $2,184,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 911.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 150,116 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.