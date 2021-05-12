Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MercadoLibre, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for MercadoLibre in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni expects that the company will earn $3.94 per share for the quarter.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.
MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,381.42 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $746.01 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,530.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,599.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,633.34 and a beta of 1.63.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.
Read More: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.