Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MercadoLibre, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for MercadoLibre in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni expects that the company will earn $3.94 per share for the quarter.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,381.42 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $746.01 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,530.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,599.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,633.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.