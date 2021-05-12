Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $27.89 EPS.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $158.99 on Monday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of -98.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average of $135.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,809,666.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,323,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,039,294.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,737,436 shares of company stock worth $838,952,152. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 78.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

