Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Agenus by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

