JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JDSPY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

