Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JIM traded down GBX 4.35 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 268.65 ($3.51). 35,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,090. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 282.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 252.93. The company has a market cap of £117.76 million and a PE ratio of 21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Jarvis Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 308 ($4.02).

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

