Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $29.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,250. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.