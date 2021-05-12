Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $29.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE JHG traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.32. 2,577,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $38.09.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

