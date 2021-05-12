Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 579 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 175,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of CG opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

