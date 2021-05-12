Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 56,528 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,118 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 56,528 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. CWM LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $13,785,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The game software company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

