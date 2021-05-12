Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 641 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 363.6% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.09. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11.

