Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

