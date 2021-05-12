Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 7,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

