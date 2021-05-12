Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. Jamf has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Jamf had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $76.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

