Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Jamf stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,948 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $158,479.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,677.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $1,140,273.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,152.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,807 shares of company stock worth $10,924,495 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

