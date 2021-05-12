Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Jamf stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,948 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99.
In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $158,479.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,677.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $1,140,273.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,152.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,807 shares of company stock worth $10,924,495 over the last 90 days.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.
