Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.
JAMF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 903,948 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99.
In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $300,599.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,055.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $36,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,113.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,495 in the last 90 days.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.
