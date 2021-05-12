James R. Miller Sells 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $325.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.51 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.40.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
