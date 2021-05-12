James R. Miller Sells 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $325.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.51 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.40.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.