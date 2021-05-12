J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.19.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,211.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.44. 553,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

