Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.74

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.74 and last traded at C$9.69, with a volume of 528582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.93. The firm has a market cap of C$11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.