Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price dropped by Oppenheimer from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of ITRI opened at $85.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Itron by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $2,583,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

