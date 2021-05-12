iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). On average, analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITOS stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

