Isoray (ISR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Isoray to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. On average, analysts expect Isoray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ISR stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $119.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.77.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

