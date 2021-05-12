iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Boosted by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after buying an additional 1,005,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after buying an additional 718,916 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after buying an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after buying an additional 584,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.91. 9,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,058. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

