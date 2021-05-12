iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $187.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.58. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $128.33 and a 12 month high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

